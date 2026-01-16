Southern Festival of Books to Return for 38th Year This October

This fall, Humanities Tennessee and Vanderbilt University will once again partner to present the 38th annual Southern Festival of Books. More than 175 authors and 25,000 guests are expected at the family-friendly weekend festival, which will be held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, Tennessee State Museum, and Tennessee State Library and Archives on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18. A special Student Reader Day will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, for more than 500 students from across Middle Tennessee.

The festival will include author panels, signings, and book sales, as well as live performances, food trucks, a beer garden, appearances by beloved book characters, book vendors, and a children’s area. Authors interested in participating in the festival can apply at https://www.sofestofbooks.org/authors. Applications are open until May 31.

Festival updates will be posted regularly to sofestofbooks.org/.

