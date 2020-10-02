Southern Festival of Books’ Virtual Event Underway

The 32nd annual Southern Festival of Books: A Celebration of the Written Word℠ will be held online October 1-11. Readers and writers from across Tennessee, and the world, will celebrate the joy of reading and lifelong learning through free online sessions with more than 100 authors.

Headlining authors include New York Times and national bestsellers including Erik Larson, Kiley Reid, U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, Natasha Trethewey and Michael Ian Black. Parents and kids can look for new reads too, with several YA & children’s sessions happening at this year’s festival.

Additionally, the full festival schedule and author list are linked here.

Everyone is invited to experience the Festival online this year. Here are three ways to join the free livestreaming sessions:

Folks can access these sessions at the Southern Festival of Books app (Android | Apple) and through the Attendify website, as well as the Festival’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Can’t make the live session and would like to watch a recording? The festival’s YouTube library will contain many of the sessions immediately following their live run. Stay tuned to the Southern Festival of Books website for updates and check them out @sofestofbooks on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.