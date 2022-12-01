Southern Eatery of Nolensville Announces Closure

Southern Eatery of Nolensville has announced its closure on social media. The restaurant spot was previously Southern Hospitality Diner.

They stated, “It is with mixed feeling we are announcing the closing of our restaurant. It was our desire to sell the business to an upstanding individual but this did not happen. While we will not go into details please know we are so very THANKFUL for our customers and the Nolensville community over the past 6 years. We have had amazing support and an awesome staff!!!”

The restaurant shared space with The Nolensville Book Nook, they stated the bookstore will remain in the space.

“We are looking forward to allowing more time for our family (5 girls). For us faith and family come first and we are excited about what the future holds. We know absolutely NOTHING about who will be taking over the restaurant, other than the unfortunate dishonesty they have shown us but the GREAT Nolensville Book Nook will remain in its location so go and support this great business!”

The meat and three was known for southern food like fried catfish, fried pork chops, and banana pudding.

