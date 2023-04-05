Southern Bank of Tennessee Celebrates New Office in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, TENN – Southern Bank of Tennessee is pleased to announce the opening of its fifth location, a Loan Production Office in Brentwood, TN. The office is in the Brentwood Commons office park and will be led by Brentwood native, Senior Vice President Jonathan Whitehurst.

Whitehurst recently joined Southern Bank of Tennessee, bringing 15+ years of experience in lending and helping individuals and businesses achieve their goals. Whitehurst comes from former Reliant Bank, where he served as a Vice President and Lending Officer.

“This is a special opportunity to help expand the Southern Bank of Tennessee culture of customer focus and tailored decision making into my hometown” says Whitehurst. “These attributes have been integral to the bank’s success over the years and I am excited to help the bank continue its growth.”

When asked about the newest expansion opportunity, Southern Bank of Tennessee Chief Executive Officer, Sam Short said, “We were looking to move beyond our current footprint but we needed to find the right lender. We are excited to bring on Jonathan, with his knowledge of lending, his passion for helping customers and strong local ties, we knew he would be a great fit for our bank. We’re confident he’s going to make a great impact on our bank and customer base.”

Southern Bank of Tennessee first opened its doors in 2012 in a single location in Mt. Juliet, TN and has since grown to approximately $370 million in assets as of March 2023 and now operates in 5 locations throughout the state. Southern Bank of Tennessee provides a full range of lending services designed for business owners and individuals looking for a bank where customers are more than a number.

Additional information about Southern Bank of Tennessee and services offered can be found at southernbankoftn.com.