Southall’s Signature Restaurant January is Now Open

January, Southall’s signature restaurant, led by Chefs Andrew Klamar and Nate Leonard, is now open at Southall. This exquisite dining space was named in honor of the Mishkin family matriarch, Laura Mishkin, who was born in January along with several other influential women in Founder Paul Mishkin’s family. January ultimately embodies the dream of what one restaurant and one farm can do together.

Chef Klamar and Chef Leonard, two seasoned professionals with a passion for quality and innovation, have been an integral part of Southall’s culinary journey for years. Both consider January as the crowning achievement of their careers in fine dining, offering a space where guests can experience the essence of Southall with every dish. A dynamic duo, Klamar and Leonard have been working together for almost two decades across the Southeast, supporting each other’s culinary growth through North Carolina, South Carolina, and now Tennessee.

“January is where everything at Southall comes together, telling a complete story through its food, atmosphere, and the people behind it,” said Chef Klamar. “It’s a place for those who believe the best memories are made around the table. We aim to celebrate the land and the products produced right in our backyard. Guests and locals alike will find approachable, playful dishes that put quality ingredients first.”

Reservations are now available on OpenTable at the following link here.

STRAIGHT FROM THE SOURCE

Open for Dinner Wednesday thru Sunday, the menu is ever-changing just like the seasons, offering a unique culinary journey with each visit. “The farm influences the menu,” said Chef Leonard. “Working with the ever changing seasons keeps us really nimble and creative.” January’s first seating offers dishes made from the finest ingredients grown on the farm and sourced from local purveyors. Wood Grilled Oysters “Chowder Style” is prepared utilizing Island Creek Oysters, shucked while preserving the liquor to be paired with celery, shallot, fennel, cream and herbs to form a pseudo oyster chowder which is then reassembled in the shell and cooked perfectly over the hearth, one of January’s signature cooking methods. This one-bite is presented in its original shell, garnished with a homemade oyster cracker. The Short Rib is rubbed in a green curry paste made from garlic, ginger, green chile, lemongrass and cilantro and nurtured through a two-day long sous vide process. The rib is then roasted over the hearth before being glazed in a green curry sauce and garnished with an array of fresh herbs.

LOCAL PARTNERS & PURVEYORS

Chef Klamar and Chef Leonard’s favorite aspects of their roles lie in the collaboration with exceptional talents including Head Jammery Chef, Richard Jones, Pollination Program Manager, Jay Williams, Executive Pastry Chefs, Joshua House and Emma Livingston, as well as Executive Event Chef, Chad Greene. These collaborations enable the duo to craft dishes from the finest ingredients grown right at Southall, presenting a menu that’s a true reflection of the land’s bounty. The culinary team also partners with a variety of Tennessee-based purveyors including Bear Creek Farm, Noble Springs Dairy, Nashville Grown, Greener Roots Farm, Henosis Mushrooms, and Bucksnort Trout Ranch.

DESIGN INSPIRED BY THE LAND

In addition to those in the community that have contributed to January’s culinary excellence, Southall worked closely with the team at IndiDesign to create a space not only inspired by the land, but created by it. Encased by panoramic views of Southall’s foliage, January’s intimate dining space features a variety of intricacies, grand to minute, including: a signature log table created by Tennessee-based custom furniture store, Good Wood, using lumber that was sourced on the property with additional woodworking completed by Born Again Barnwood; ceramic plateware designed and handmade by RV Pottery and Hallyburton Pottery; to the leather check presenters created by Narrow Gate Leather Goods and the black and white botanical sketches of plants found on property, commissioned by Nashville-based artist, Richard Bowers. The interactive kitchen, designed in tandem with Chef Klamar by Next Step Design featuring custom grills by Grills by Demant, presents an inside look from inception to presentation, lending an added collaborative energy to the space.