Southall to Host End of Season Celebration

Southall is inviting the community to celebrate the end of the season.

Located in Franklin at 1994 Carters Creek Pike, the picturesque setting is the perfect place to see the sunset.

Southall wants to thank the community for supporting them as they began back in early spring with drive-thru family meals, provided produce to the community at the farm stand, along with their local honey.

This Friday, October 23, from 3-7 p.m., stop by and enjoy smoked meats, have a glass of beer or wine, and enjoy each other’s company on the Rambling Pad as the sun sets on a beautiful October evening.

In addition to farm-inspired sandwiches and sides, they will have the last of the produce and some incredible specials on prepared food items available from the Farm Stand. The fire pits will be going, corn hole boards will be out, and good music will be playing.

Southall is asking for a nominal donation for food and drink, with proceeds going to support Brightstone and their critical work on behalf of adults with special needs.

There is plenty of parking onsite. Southall is also asking attendees to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.

For the latest news, visit their Facebook page.