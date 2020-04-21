Southall Farms in Franklin is unable to offer their spring dinners on the property right now but you can take the farm-to-table experience home.

Southall Farms is offering produce boxes and family meals. Each week on Monday, they announce the latest menu items.

Family meals are available in portions for two or four people. On the menu this week is greener roots mixed greens with radish and green goddess dressing, smoked half chicken with white Alabama sauce, baked mac n’ cheese, green bean casserole topped with crispy onions, and strawberry rhubarb oat bars.

In addition, you can purchase Sorghum vinaigrette, crunchy seeds, hot sauce, apple butter, and a few tasty non-alcoholic beverages.

This week’s produce box includes; fennel, bibb lettuce, spinach, turnips, swiss chard, watermelon radish, and pac choil.

The launch for the meals takes place each Monday at noon with orders closing on Wednesday at 10 pm. Orders can be picked up at Southall each Friday from 2 pm – 4 pm. Southall is located at 1994 Carters Creek Pike in Franklin.

To place your order, visit their website here.