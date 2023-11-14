Southall Farm & Inn to Host Free Holiday Market

The new resort property in Franklin, Southall Farm & Inn, will host a holiday market this season.

On Saturday, December 2nd, the community is invited to experience “Southallidays” with a free holiday market. Hours for the market will be 10 am until 5 pm. Those who attend the market are welcome to stay and dine at the restaurant on-site.

Below is a list of vendors for the market.

Les Priest art

Nic & Maude hats

Happy Little Mother

Gabriel David Candles

Brownlee Bathing Co

Harpeth Goods

Stable Reserve

Vintage Social

Black Barn Home co

Krystal Torcivia Art

Vinnie Louise

Welded permanent jewelry

Other December events include a Candlelight dinner, a multi-course family-style dinner featuring winter produce. Attendees to the dinner will have the option to reserve a room for a special price; learn more here.

If you are looking to destress during the holidays, Southall will have a Winter Wellness retreat on December 18th – 21st. Then, on December 23rd, join Chef Richards for a unique cooking event called “Christmas Treats,” where you will learn the classic recipes and techniques for recreating desserts at home for your family, and enjoy a warming afternoon by the Mulled Cider and Wassail. The ticket includes all materials, recipes, light refreshments and, of course, treats. Learn more here.

Southall opened in December of 2022 in Franklin. Set on a working farm, Southall encompasses over 325 acres, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, 16 stand-alone cottages, a spa, and adventure activities. And a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.

Learn more about Southall Farm & Inn here.