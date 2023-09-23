Southall Farm & Inn to Host Apple Weekend

This October 6th-7th, Southall welcomes back renowned author and cider maker, Diane Flynt for a weekend dedicated to celebrating the rich history of crisp and delicious apples.

Diane has an extensive history with Southall, playing a large role in the resort’s orchard growth at its conception and will be returning to the property to bring her love and knowledge of apple varieties to Southall’s guests and locals alike. Timed to her book launch for “Wild, Tamed, Lost, Revived: The Surprising Story of Apples in the South,” Flynt will join Southall’s Orchardist Josh Martin, to host a weekend full of fun apple-themed activities, paired with digestible and educational moments that might just inspire them to go home and plant an apple tree on their own.

The weekend’s itinerary will include

Friday, October 6: 7pm | Apple Dinner at the Covered Bridge – (Ticket includes signed copy of Diane Flynt’s Book: “Wild, Tamed, Lost, Revived: The Surprising Story of Apples in the South”)

Saturday, October 7: 10am | Orchard Tour + Apple Tasting with Josh Martin + Diane Flynt 12:30pm | Apple Archery 4pm | Apple Food Fables + Book Signing in the Jammery



The Apple Weekend with Diane Flynt may be booked by calling reservations at 615.282.2000. Weekend event fee is $1,000 (sold separately from room).

Southall Farm opened in Franklin. The 325-acre working farm, history meets innovation, the earth feeds the kitchen, and the experience nurtures the soul. The property boasts an Inn with luxurious guest rooms and suites; 16 standalone cottages; a Spa with transformative treatments and mindful rituals rooted in natural elements; a wealth of farm, wellness and adventure activities, and a culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar where everything on the plate is driven by the bounty of Southall’s fields, greenhouses and orchards.