Southall Farm & Inn Takes Over Nashville Restaurant Audrey

According to the Nashville Business Journal, Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin will take over operations of Chef Sean Brock’s Nashville restaurant Audrey.

Sam Jett will take over as chef at the restaurant.

“Audrey represents a natural extension of Southall’s dedication to farm fresh food and exceptional, memorable dining,” Kama Carter, Southall’s CEO said to Nashville Business Journal. “We look forward to fostering the existing talented team at Audrey and building upon the restaurant’s already stellar reputation.”

Brock will remain Audrey’s founding chef as he focuses on his other projects, Sho Pizza and Joyland.

Audrey is located at 809 Meridian Street, Nashville.

Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin is a working farm dedicated to education and encompasses over 325 acres. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; and a spa.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email