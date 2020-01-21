As part of the luxury farm-based resort currently under construction at Southall, road improvements that will affect Carter’s Creek Pike, Southall Road and Mile End Road are set to begin in the coming days. Sections of the three roads will be widened, turn lanes will be added, and a traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Southall Road and Carter’s Creek Pike.

“Our objective is two-fold: first, to improve the safety of the intersections that adjoin our property, and second, to greatly improve traffic flow,” said Craige Hoover, senior vice president of development at Southall. “Road construction is never pleasant, and we apologize for the inconvenience. However, these improvements will be significant, and we’ll all be glad they were done once we get the project completed this spring, weather depending. The traffic signal should be installed a month or so after that.”

Carter’s Creek Pike will be widened from Mile End Road to the northern end of the Southall property. Mile End Road will be widened from Carter’s Creek to the bridge over Polk Creek, just before the Williamson County Convenience Center. The intersection at Carter’s Creek and Southall Road will be realigned and improved with the addition of the traffic signal, and Southall Road will be widened from that intersection to Berea Church of Christ. Turn lanes will be added to all three roads to facilitate flow into and out of the Southall property.

ABOUT SOUTHALL

Located just beyond the Franklin city limits in Williamson County, Southall encompasses over 325 acres, set across rolling hills, and includes a working farm featuring orchards; crops; gardens; an apiary; chicken coop; rotational grazing for livestock; innovative greenhouses; active aquaculture and seed saving programs and a recreational lake. Set to open in 2021, a luxury inn, spa and signature restaurant will offer an escape where guests will enjoy an array of experiences based on the property’s core principles of exploration, discovery and connection. For more information, visit www.southalltn.com.