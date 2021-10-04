Source Team Helps You Plan Your Weekend With Facebook Live Show

This Thursday afternoon at 2pm, Middle Tennessee Source begins a weekly show live-streamed on Facebook called Source Weekend Kick-Off. Hosted by Doug Kramer and featuring members of our Source Staff, Source Weekend Kick-Off helps you plan a fantastic Middle Tennessee weekend with recommendations for places to go, things to do, where to eat, play, and shop.

“If you love where you live, we’re helping you live your best life here in Middle Tennessee with all the information you need to make it a great weekend. And we’ll have a little fun in the process,” shared Doug Kramer, the show’s host. “We want the audience to be part of the show, so tune in on the Facebook app and be ready to share your own plans, answer our poll questions, and maybe discover something you want to do this weekend.”

Source Weekend Kick-Off will feature many of our Source Staff:

Doug Kramer: Doug is a long-time Radio host and live DJ known for having a lot of fun with an audience. As the host of Source Weekend Kick-Off, you can count on Doug for a fun “happy hour” atmosphere.

Donna Vissman: Want to know about that new restaurant you saw? Our Lifestyle Editor Donna is our go-to person when it comes to all things local living. She’s got the scoop on where to eat, shop and play!

Taylor Means: Taylor can help you fill up your weekend with activities. Whether you’re looking for an outdoor adventure, some family-friendly options or want recommendations on what to explore, Taylor can help!

Tabitha Bartoe: As the Source Staff Meteorologist, Tabitha will help you know how the weather will affect your outdoor plans this weekend and help you make final decisions about indoor vs outdoor activities.

Caitlin Daly: As the newest member of our Source Staff, Sports Editor Caitlin Daly will help you keep tabs on all your favorite teams this weekend. Who’s home? Who’s away? Where is the pre-game hangout spot? Caitlin’s got all the answers.

Watch for special guests every week as we talk to the people behind your favorite festivals, restaurants, events, parks, and more.

The first show kicks off this Thursday afternoon at 2pm on Facebook. Watch for it every week! To get an automatic alert on Facebook whenever the show goes live, just follow us on Facebook.