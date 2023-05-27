Source One Five to Open Their 2023/2024 Season With ‘Guys & Dolls’

Source One Five is proud to present Guys & Dolls in Concert, the opening show of their 2023/2024 season. Based on the classic 1950s Broadway show, Guys & Dolls in Concert follows the story of gamblers, gangsters, and showgirls in 1950s New York City, with an unforgettable score featuring hits like “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” This concert version of Guys & Dolls brings these beloved characters to life in a new and exciting way, and is not to be missed!

Guys & Dolls in Concert will be performed at the Independence High School Performing Arts Center in Thompson’s Station, TN on Friday, June 9th at 7 PM, Saturday, June 10th at 7 PM, and Sunday, June 11th at 2 PM. Tickets are $16 and are available at sourceonefive.com. $10 student rush tickets are available at the door for the Friday, June 9th performance only.

In conjunction with the production, Source One Five is excited to announce the launch of their educational wing, the Source One Five Academy. The Academy is proud to present The Guys & Dolls Experience, a two-part camp for kids K-5th Grade with an unforgettable opportunity to perform on the show weekend. On Saturday, June 3rd, campers will work with teaching artists and cast members to learn music and choreography to their favorite Guys & Dolls tunes, and enjoy crafts, improv games, snacks, and more! Then on Saturday, June 10th, they’ll get ready with the cast, partake in pre-show warm-ups, and take the stage for a special opening performance.

Abram Knott stars as Nathan Detroit, Graeme Cadaret as Sky Masterson, Zoe Phillips as Miss Adelaide, and Francesca Noe as Sarah Brown, leading a talented cast that includes Sawyer Curtis, Emily Ebanks, Meg Adams, Caroline Mohr, Elliot Child, Maddie Phillips, Andrea Kelliher, Coleman Wolfe, Anthony Martinez, Joshua Cotton, Logan Plowman, Abigail Petit, Kristen Mahy, Jackson Martin, Emma Delane Singleton, Hannah Cotton, and Judah Foriest.

Directed and Choreographed by Rachel Meinhart, the production team includes Makai Keur (Music Director), Kailee Lingelbach (Stage Manager), Megan Hardgrave and Jordan Twaddle (Scenic Designers), Sam Wilde (Lighting Designer), and Conner Meinhart (Production Manager).

“We’re thrilled to bring Guys & Dolls in Concert to the stage in such a new and exciting way, and to kick off our 2023/2024 season with such a classic and beloved show,” says Conner Meinhart, Managing Director of Source One Five. “Our incredible cast and crew have been working hard to create an unforgettable night of entertainment, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

For more information on Guys & Dolls in Concert and the Source One Five Academy, please visit sourceonefive.com.