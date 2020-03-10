If you haven’t had the opportunity to visit the Soundwaves waterpark at Gaylord Opryland, now is the time to visit as residents can receive a discount.
The waterpark, located inside the Gaylord Opryland hotel, is offering a discount for Tennessee residents.
Special spring promotions include:
- Local Residents – Davidson County residents save up to 40 percent
- Tennessee State Residents – Tennessee state residents save up to 25 percent
Soundwaves opened to the public in December of 2019 with 111,000 square feet of attractions. The outdoor portion of the waterpark will open in May.
Some of the amenities of the waterpark are listed below.
- Stage Dive Body Slides – This ultimate body sliding adventure features two slides. Chose the translucent tube with LED lights or try the opaque tube with no lights for even more suspense.
- Record Launch – Chose your adventure at the top. Pick the tubing bowl path for an intense centrifugal experience with 16 LED lights and four music speakers. Or push the limits of gravity with our two-person serpentine water ride.
- Rapid Remix- Climb aboard a mega raft for 4-5 people and get ready for a breathtaking series of vortex loops—complete with 21 LED lights and 12 music speakers.
- Up Tempo Rapids River – Zip along on this 36″ rapid river, complete with waterfalls and spray features.
- Down Tempo Lazy River – Grab a tube and float down this relaxing river through cavernous rock features with LED lighting, lazy and relaxing river.
- Crowd Surfer – Nashville’s only double FlowRider lets two people surf at once.
- Groovin’ Lagoon Activity Pool – Fun for all ages, explore this pool area’s rock wall, lilypad walk, basketball hoop and 30′ water curtain.
- Quarter Note Cove – Explore this splash pad and pool designed for young children.
- Half Note Cove – This multi-level play structure is great for kids of all ages with its multiple small and medium slides, shallow water and spray features.
- DecibelsTM – 230 seat-restaurant
- Status CymbalTM – Our adults-only infinity pool, bar, and seating on the third floor are accessible only to ages 18 and up.
- The Bass-ment – Arcade with VR games, rock climbing wall, three-party rooms
- Private Cabana Rentals
Soundwaves at Gaylord Opryland is located at 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville. For the latest information, visit their website.
