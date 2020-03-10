If you haven’t had the opportunity to visit the Soundwaves waterpark at Gaylord Opryland, now is the time to visit as residents can receive a discount.

The waterpark, located inside the Gaylord Opryland hotel, is offering a discount for Tennessee residents.

Special spring promotions include:

Local Residents – Davidson County residents save up to 40 percent

Tennessee State Residents – Tennessee state residents save up to 25 percent

Soundwaves opened to the public in December of 2019 with 111,000 square feet of attractions. The outdoor portion of the waterpark will open in May.