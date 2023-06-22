Sounds Winning Streak Snapped In Loss To Tides

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (37-32) kept it close for most of the contest but eventually fell to the Norfolk Tides (46-23) 8-3 at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night. Norfolk clinched the International League first half championship with the win, while Nashville’s six-game winning streak was snapped.

The Sounds will play two Thursday, making up Tuesday’s postponement. It’s a battle of southpaws in game one, with Thomas Pannone (2-1, 2.89) starting for Nashville against Drew Rom (5-4, 4.64). Nashville’s starter for game two is to be announced. Justin Armbruester will make his Triple-A debut for Norfolk in game two. First pitch for game one is set for 5:35 p.m. CDT.

Alex Jackson extended his hit streak to a modest five games with two hits tonight. He’s batting .417 (8-for-17) with six runs, two doubles, a homer and four RBI going back to June 10.

It was Jackson’s first multiple-double performance since July 17, 2021 with Gwinnett. He roped three doubles in that 2021 contest in Charlotte.

Brice Turang has now hit safely in seven consecutive contests with Nashville dating back to June 13. He’s batting .250 (7-for-28) with 11 RBI during the streak. That is tied for second-most in the International League over the span.

Matt Bush tossed 0.2 innings walking one and striking out one. In six appearances (5.0 IP) on rehab assignment with Nashville, Bush has allowed one unearned run on one hit, four walks and six strikeouts.

