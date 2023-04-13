Sounds to Introduce Honorary Player From Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt on Saturday

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club will sign an honorary player who is a patient at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt to a season-long contract in a press conference at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, April 15 after the team’s batting practice session.

Sounds General Manager Adam English and Field Manager Rick Sweet will welcome Victor to the team for the 2023 season. Victor has battled a life-threatening illness and is thriving with the care received at Monroe Carell.

Victor will spend several days and nights with the team throughout the season, participating in batting practice and hanging around the clubhouse.

“We’re so excited to bring Victor on as a member of the Nashville Sounds,” said General Manager Adam English. “We know he will bring the energy and lift the players’ spirits just as much as our players will lift his.”

In February 2022, Monroe Carell doctors diagnosed Victor with Burkitt’s Lymphoma and began in-patient chemotherapy right away. In just one week’s time, Victor’s tumor had shrunk by 75%. With the exceptional care he received from the hospital’s excellent medical staff, Victor was able to achieve remission in just 12 weeks’ time. Victor is continuing to visit the oncology clinic at Monroe Carell to monitor his health. However, he looks forward to a baseball season with the Nashville Sounds!

“We are grateful for the Nashville Sounds’ longstanding partnership to support and shine a light on Monroe Carell’s mission to provide hope and healing to children and families,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, president of Monroe Carell. “After a three-year pause due to the pandemic, we are excited to see the honorary player program return to celebrate our patients. The Sounds players have always brought joy to our patients over the years through visits to the hospital and other initiatives.”

Victor’s interests include Booster, hot dogs, a love for camping and s’mores, and he is a fan of rock n’ roll (he owns three guitars, two ukuleles, a drum set, two harmonicas and an accordion).

