Sounds Tally Two Walk-Off Wins in Opening Night Doubleheader

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds led off the season with back-to-back walk-off victories in a doubleheader in front of 7,879 fans at First Horizon Park on Saturday night. Tyler Naquin’s heroics via a two-run homer gave the Sounds a 3-1 win in game one, and Skye Bolt scored on a wild pitch to put Nashville on top 5-4 in game two.

With the first pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning in game one, Tyler Naquin launched a skyscraping home run over the left field fence. The mob scene ensued at home plate after the Sounds scored victory via their first four-bagger of the year.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have walked off in each of their three Opening Night contests over the past two seasons. Corey Ray tallied the RBI single in the 10 th inning against Durham on April 5, 2022.

inning against Durham on April 5, 2022. Counting the end of the 2022 regular season, Sal Frelick has a 43-game on-base streak with the Sounds.

Tyler Naquin’s last Triple-A home run came with Louisville on July 1, 2022 at Toledo on MLB rehab assignment. It was a leadoff homer.

Elvis Peguero’s five strikeouts were his most since his April 6, 2022 with Salt Lake at Tacoma. It was also his first appearance of the season.

