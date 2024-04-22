Sounds Take Series Finale, Earn First Series Win

NASHVILLE – April 21, 2024 – In a game that was tied through sixth, a late four-run burst by the Nashville Sounds (11-10) helped carry them to a 7-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (12-9) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. The victory gave Nashville their first series win of the season.

April 20, 2024 – The long ball hurt the Nashville Sounds (10-10) as they dropped game five of the series 8-2 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (12-8) on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 10,420 at First Horizon Park.

April 19, 2024 – In a game that was close throughout, Brewer Hicklen became the hero as his eighth inning solo homer was the difference in the Nashville Sounds’ (10-9) 3-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (11-8) on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Source: Nashville Sounds

