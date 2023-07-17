Sounds Swept By Louisville Bats With Ten-Inning Loss

Louisville, Ky. – Despite Luis Urías reaching base five times, the Nashville Sounds (48-40, 8-6) fell to the Louisville Bats (48-40, 8-7) 8-5 in a tightly contested 10-inning contest Sunday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Nashville has been swept in three games, their first since dropping four contests in San Antonio from July 15-18, 2019.

The Sounds return to the comfort of home on Tuesday to start a six-game set against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A of the Miami Marlins. RHP Justin Jarvis (0-1, 10.80) will toe the rubber for Nashville against Jacksonville southpaw Enmanuel De Jesus (3-3, 5.27). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Before tonight, Robert Gasser had not allowed a run in the first inning of any of his 15 starts in 2023. He was the only pitcher in the minor leagues with 15 starts and zero runs allowed in the first. Gasser now has a 0.56 ERA and .078 opponent average (4-for-51) in the frame this season.

Gasser struck out his 100 th hitter of the season when he fanned Jhonny Pereda to end the second inning. He is the 14 th minor league pitcher to hit the century mark in 2023.

hitter of the season when he fanned Jhonny Pereda to end the second inning. He is the 14 minor league pitcher to hit the century mark in 2023. Justin Wilson allowed a solo home run in 0.2 innings tonight. He is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA (6.2 IP/2 ER), 0.75 WHIP and nine strikeouts in seven rehab outings, four with Nashville.

Luis Urías is the second Sounds player to draw four walks in a game this season (Jon Singleton, 4/29 vs. Omaha) and the second to reach five times (Blake Perkins, 6/1 at Charlotte).

Source: Nashville Sounds

