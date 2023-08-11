Sounds Sweep Indianapolis in Thursday Double-Header

INDIANAPOLIS – It took a while to get going, but the Nashville Sounds (59-50, 19-16) exploded late in game one and early in game two to sweep the Indianapolis Indians (50-59, 17-18) in a Thursday night twin bill at Victory Field. The Sounds needed an extra inning to lock down their 8-0 triumph in the first contest, then easily handled the Indians 7-1 in the second.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville’s eight-run eighth inning in game one sets a new team record for most runs scored in a single extra inning since 2005. Previously, the Sounds had six-run extra innings twice since then, most recently in the 10 th inning of an 8-4 win in Memphis on June 15, 2022.

inning of an 8-4 win in Memphis on June 15, 2022. Rowdy Tellez played in both ends of the twin bill, going 1-for-6 with two walks and a run scored. Tellez has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 5 with right forearm inflammation and a left ring finger injury.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 10 games with a hit and walk in game one and a walk and hit by pitch in game two. Over the span, Hiura is batting .308 (12-for-39) with two doubles, two home runs, 12 RBI and a .386 on-base percentage.

The Sounds are now 2-0-4 in doubleheaders this season. They took both games of their Opening Day twin bill vs. Louisville and split the next four (4/6 at MEM, 5/7 at STP, 6/7 at JAX, 6/22 vs. NOR) before tonight’s sweep.

