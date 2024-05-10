Sounds Survive Extra Innings Thriller Against Durham Bulls

Durham, N.C. – May 9, 2024 – The Nashville Sounds (17-19) took their second win of the series with another thriller, just slipping by the Durham Bulls (14-22) 3-2 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Tied 1-1 after nine innings, the Sounds made the most of their opportunities in the top of the 10th. Chavez Young’s sacrifice bunt for the first out of the inning set the table for a pair of runs. Nashville took the lead with Nick Kahle singling up the middle to score the placed runner, Francisco Mejía. Then, Tyler Black hit a little tapper just past the Bulls drawn in infield by the shortstop to bring home Noah Campbell and score a second run in the frame.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Bulls answered right back with back-to-back singles to plate the second run and put the go-ahead run on the base paths with nobody out. Nolan Blackwood (S, 1) then got a flyout, a strikeout and a Ronny Simon ground ball that was gloved by Isaac Collins at second. Collins somehow turned, threw across his body and fired a strike to Black at first to record the final out and put the game away 3-2.

Source: Sounds

