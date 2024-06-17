Sounds Surrender Early Lead and Drop Series Finale at Gwinnett

June 16, 2024 – The Nashville Sounds (35-34) jumped out to an early lead against the Gwinnett Stripers (34-35), but Aaron Ashby struggled, and the offense went cold in a 5-4 loss on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Post-Game Notes:

DL Hall (2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) made his third rehab appearance with Nashville. He has a 4.91 ERA (3.2 IP/2 ER) and three strikeouts.

Wes Clarke extended his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to ten games with a two-RBI double in the first inning. In the series against Gwinnett, Clarke was 6-for-20 with two home runs, seven RBI, and five runs scored.

extended his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to ten games with a two-RBI double in the first inning. In the series against Gwinnett, Clarke was 6-for-20 with two home runs, seven RBI, and five runs scored. With today’s loss, Nashville ties their longest losing streak of the season (April 30-May 3 vs. Norfolk). It was also the first time this season that the Sounds have lost more than four games in a series.

The four-run blown lead ties the largest for Nashville this season, matching their May 12 game at Durham. Aaron Ashby allowed three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in that game.

