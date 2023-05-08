Sounds Split Sunday Twin Bill With Saints

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Nashville Sounds (17-15) bounced back from their game one loss to secure a doubleheader and series split against the St. Paul Saints on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field. The Sounds fell 4-3 in the first game before trouncing the Saints 7-1 in game two on the back of a six-run first.

Eddy Alvarez knocked a solo home run in the first inning of game one, but St. Paul struck back with one of their own in the bottom of the frame. Starter Caleb Boushley settled in afterwards, blanking the Saints over the next few frames despite allowing doubles in the second and third inning and a leadoff triple in the fourth.

The Sounds broke the deadlock in the sixth when Abraham Toro smoked a double down the right field line and scored Jon Singleton. Andruw Monasterio’s RBI single then pushed the lead to 3-1. But it would not last as Gus Varland (L, 0-1) allowed a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the frame.

Nashville got off to an explosive start in game two. After a bases-loaded walk by Cam Devanney plated Monasterio, Patrick Dorrian clubbed a grand slam 448 feet to right-center. Brent Diaz followed him with a shot of his own, his first home run in a Sounds uniform. Nashville took the field for the first time holding a 6-0 lead.

Monasterio responded to St. Paul’s first-inning solo homer with one of his own in the second, his second in three days. A platoon of Nashville relievers, highlighted by Jake Cousins (W, 2-0), took to holding St. Paul to a sole run on five hits in game two.

Toro finished the day with three doubles. Diaz knocked three hits in his first game since April 16. Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a 2-for-6 day.

The Sounds return home to face the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday, kicking off a six-game set at First Horizon Park. Game one starters for both teams are TBD. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to an International League-leading 26 games today. He’s batting .313 (30-for-96) with nine runs, nine doubles, 14 RBI and 16 walks during the streak.

Jon Singleton pushed his on-base streak to 25 games with hits in both contests. He’s batting .238 (20-for-84) with eight runs, five extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 24 walks during the streak.

Dorrian and Diaz’s consecutive homers in game two was the Sounds’ first back-to-back this season. Mario Feliciano and Pedro Severino last accomplished the feat on September 4, 2022 vs. Memphis – also a grand slam and solo shot.

Nashville’s six-run first inning in game two was the team’s highest-scoring frame of the season. The club had not scored six runs in an inning since September 21, 2022 at Louisville (7).

Caleb Boushley turned in another strong outing in game one, fanning a personal season-high seven batters. Over his last four starts, Boushley is 2-0 with a 2.21 ERA (20.1 IP/5 ER).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

