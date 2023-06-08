Sounds Split Doubleheader in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. – The Nashville Sounds (30-29) hit four homers in game two of a doubleheader for an 11-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (25-34) on Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark. Jacksonville took the first game of the day by a 4-1 final as the teams split the pair of contests.

Noah Campbell had his first breakout performance at the Triple-A level in game two with a couple of homers and a team-best six RBI. Following an RBI single in the third, Campbell launched a two-run blast in the fifth that gave Nashville an 8-0 advantage. Not to be limited to one homer, he crushed a ball almost over the right field bleachers in the sixth, a three-run shot to make it an 11-4 game.

Though the Sounds were crushing the ball throughout game two, game one was a different tale. Cam Devanney’s seventh inning solo shot was Nashville’s lone run in the 4-1 loss. Quinn also reached base twice in the early game with a single, walk and two stolen bases.

The seven-game series continues Thursday, with left-hander Thomas Pannone (1-0, 2.86) set to start for Nashville. Jacksonville’s starter will be left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (1-1, 3.60). First pitch from 121 Financial Ballpark is set for 6:05 p.m. central time.

Post-Game Notes

Noah Campbell (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI) became the first Sound with six RBI in a game since Mario Feliciano tallied seven on September 4, 2022 vs. Memphis. Campbell’s six RBI are also a single-game career high.

Robert Gasser’s seven inning complete game is his first professional complete game. He has lasted seven innings in back-to-back starts for the first time in his career.

Cam Devanney extended his on-base streak to 13 games with his solo homer in game one and a single in game two. Over the span, which dates back to May 17, Devanney is batting .313 (15-for-48) with nine runs, seven doubles, six RBI and an .867 OPS.

Rehabbing Brewer outfielder Jesse Winker went 1-for-3 with a homer, walk and strikeout in his first game on assignment with the Sounds.

Source: Nashville Sounds

