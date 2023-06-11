Sounds Return to First Horizon Park For Longest Homestand of Season

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club closes out the first half of the season with a 12-game, 13-day homestand, first hosting the Gwinnett Stripers (affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) from June 13-18 before facing the first-place Norfolk Tides (affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) from June 20-25 at First Horizon Park.

Listed below is the full list of festivities and promotions for the homestand.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Wags and Walks Nashville. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

True Blue Night presented by Middle Tennessee State University – MTSU students, faculty and alumni are invited to join us with discounted tickets that are available here.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

University of Tennessee Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 2,000 fans).

University of Tennessee Night – Volunteer fans, alumni and students can catch a Sounds game and raise money for their school. Tickets with proceeds benefitting the University of Tennessee Foundation ($7 per ticket) can be purchased here.

Peaked in College Night – Whether you bleed Tennessee orange, yell ‘Roll Tide’ or Anchor Down, sport your favorite college’s gear at a Sounds game!

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn their winning board into a free Pepsi from the concession stand. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Hit City Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

615 Night – The Nashville Sounds will wear specialty jerseys in celebration of 615 Day, celebrating all things Nashville. The jerseys auction will run until June 22 at 7:00 p.m. All proceeds will go to VictimsFirst in honor of the victims of the Covenant School tragedy. Bids can be placed by clicking here.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Copa de la Diversión Night – Join us as the Sounds once again transform into las Vihuelas de Nashville to celebrate Nashville’s Hispanic and Latino communities. The Sounds will wear their teal-colored Vihuelas de Nashville jerseys. The Stripers will also transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Viva NashVegas ® Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Pregame Block Party – The Hit City Saturday festivities begin with a free to attend block party from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Junior Gilliam Way. Fans can enjoy live music from Lyssa Coulter and Brenna Bone, activities for kids, food trucks and beverages.

Hit City Saturday – The Sounds will wear their Hit City jerseys on Saturdays throughout the season.

Gates open at 12:45 p.m.

Faith and Family Day – In partnership with 94 FM The Fish, fans can enjoy pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 12:45-1:15. Discounted tickets are available here.

Youth Sports Day pregame parade presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Father’s Day Giveaway – First 100 dads receive Sounds-branded golf tees and ball marker.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10-1:30 p.m. on the concourse near section 108.

Postgame Round the Bases and Catch on the Field with Dads presented by First Horizon.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Wags and Walks Nashville. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Clear Zipper Tote Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

TDOT Night presented by Nobody Trashes Tennessee – The Sounds welcome all Nobody Trashes Tennessee interns and full-time staff members for the game. To learn more about the Nobody Trashes Tennessee movement, you can visit nobodytrashestennessee.com or stop by their concourse booth.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn their winning board into a free Pepsi from the concession stand. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Pride Night – Celebrate Nashville Pride with the Sounds! The Band Box will have an exclusive drink special, Instagram-worthy photobooths and local LGBTQ+ business and educational resources.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Lipscomb University Night – Lipscomb University students and recent graduates are invited to join us for a night at the ballpark. Tickets, which must be purchased with a @mail.lipscomb.edu domain, can be bought here.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Nashville Travel Map Blanket Giveaway presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans (first 1,000 fans).

The Nine & 45 th Season Celebration Weekend – The Sounds will honor and celebrate the historic impact of Negro league baseball catcher Bruce Petway and Nashville Elite Giants owner Tom Wilson. Fans can learn about Nashville’s baseball history through activations and in-game entertainment throughout the ballpark.

Season Celebration Weekend – The Sounds will honor and celebrate the historic impact of Negro league baseball catcher Bruce Petway and Nashville Elite Giants owner Tom Wilson. Fans can learn about Nashville’s baseball history through activations and in-game entertainment throughout the ballpark. Hit City Saturday – The Sounds will wear their Hit City jerseys on Saturdays throughout the season.

Girl Scout Night – Scouts and their families are invited to purchase tickets for a memorable night at the ballpark. Girl Scout Night sleepover tickets include a ticket to the game, a special Scout Night patch and a postgame sleepover on the field. A game ticket is also available to scouts without the sleepover option. All scouts (sleepover and non-sleepover tickets) have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade on the field at 6:15 (meet under guitar scoreboard). Contact JacobF@nashvillesounds.com for more information.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

The Nine & 45 th Season Celebration Weekend – The Sounds will honor and celebrate the historic impact of numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport. Fans can learn about Nashville’s baseball history through activations and in-game entertainment throughout the ballpark.

Season Celebration Weekend – The Sounds will honor and celebrate the historic impact of numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport. Fans can learn about Nashville’s baseball history through activations and in-game entertainment throughout the ballpark. Youth Sports Day pregame parade presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10-1:30 p.m. on the concourse near section 108.

Postgame Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.