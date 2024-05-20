Sounds Lose to the Jumbo Shrimp in Finale 7-3

Jacksonville, Fla. – After they fell behind early, the Nashville Sounds (22-23) could not rally and lost 7-3 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (19-26) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

The passed ball by Francisco Mejía in the seventh inning was the first by a Sounds player this season. Only the Omaha Storm Chasers have yet to have a passed ball in Triple-A.

Enoli Paredes allowed his first earned run in 10 outings (April 17 vs. Omaha). This season for the Sounds, Paredes has a 1.31 ERA (20.2 IP/3 ER) with 34 strikeouts. It was also the second time this season that Paredes has walked three batters in an appearance (April 30 vs. Norfolk) but only has nine total on the season.

It was the first time since September 23 vs. Jacksonville that the Sounds had three errors in a game.

After today’s loss the Sounds are 6-2 in series finales with both losses coming in the last two series’ and end the 12-game road trip with a 7-5 record.

