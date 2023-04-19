Sounds Lose 4th Straight Game with Loss to Jacksonville

The Nashville Sounds suffered a 3-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Park, despite a late rally.

Nashville pitcher, Zack Stock, allowed only one run on two hits in his best performance of the season, while Jake Cousins and Cam Robinson combined to pitch two scoreless innings in relief.

Outfielder J.D. Orr led the way for Jacksonville with two home runs.

In the losing effort, outfielder Michael Frelick had a 3-for-5 performance with two doubles and an RBI, while Blake Perkins, Abraham Toro, Josh VanMeter, and Eddy Alvarez each added a hit.

The Sounds will look to bounce back on Wednesday morning with left-hander Robert Gasser scheduled to start against Jacksonville’s left-handed pitcher, Sean Nolin. The game is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. CST at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Source: Nashville Sounds

