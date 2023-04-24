Sounds Host Royals Affiliate For First Time Since 2019 this Week

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club will be back in action at First Horizon Park this week as the Omaha Storm Chasers roll into town. This is the first time the Kansas City Royals affiliate has come to Nashville since the 2019 season.

Listed below is the full list of festivities and promotions for the week, presented by First Horizon.

Tuesday, April 25 vs. Omaha – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Comfort Connections. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Sensory Inclusive Night with Borderless Arts Tennessee – Join the Nashville Sounds as we mark the second season of being a certified sensory inclusive ballpark. Festivities include a pregame dance performance by Borderless Arts and an art presentation for the sensory room.

Wednesday, April 26 vs. Omaha – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Pickleball Paddle Giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health (first 1,000 fans).

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn their winning board into a free Pepsi from the concession stand. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Pickleball Hall – For our first pickleball paddle giveaway, we’re transforming Hit City Hall into pickleball courts! Learn how to play or compete against friends with Dinkville and High Five, a local pickleball community.

Senior Night presented by Amerigroup – Silver Sounds members get free tickets to the game with membership. Lucky contestants from the Silver Sounds program get to participate in a mall walking competition during the first two innings of the game.

Thursday, April 27 vs. Omaha – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, April 28 vs. Omaha – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Trevecca Nazarene University Night – Trojan fans, alumni and students can catch a Sounds game and raise money for their school. Tickets with proceeds benefitting the Trevecca Urban Farm can be purchased here.

Saturday, April 29 vs. Omaha – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Clear Zipper Tote Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Hit City Saturday – The Sounds will wear their Hit City jerseys each Saturday throughout the season.

Faith & Family Night – In Partnership with 94 FM The Fish, fans can enjoy pregame music by Stephen Stanley under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15-5:45. Discounted tickets are available here.

Sunday, April 30 vs. Omaha – 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10-1:30 p.m. on the concourse near section 108.

Youth Sports Day pregame parade presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

