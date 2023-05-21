Sounds Host Iowa Cubs For Six-Game Series Starting on Tuesday, May 23

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Horizon Park next week for a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs, affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. It’s the first meeting between the clubs since 2019 and the only matchup between the pair this season.

Listed below is the full list of festivities and promotions for the week.

Tuesday, May 23 vs. Iowa – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Agape Animal Rescue. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, May 24 vs. Iowa – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Corduroy Hat Giveaway presented by Advance Financial (first 1,000 fans).

Racing Night – Join the Sounds in celebrating Nashville’s auto racing roots with a special appearance from NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto and a display race car under the guitar scoreboard.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn their winning board into a free Pepsi from the concession stand. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, May 25 vs. Iowa – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Teacher Appreciation Night – Middle Tennessee educators are invited to join us for a night at the ballpark. Tickets which include a corner seat and a Nashville Sounds branded lanyard with retractable badge holder can be purchased here.

Friday, May 26 vs. Iowa – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, May 27 vs. Iowa – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Las Vihuelas de Nashville Copa Scarf Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Copa de la Diversión Night – Join us as the Sounds once again transform into las Vihuelas de Nashville to celebrate Nashville’s Hispanic and Latino communities. The Sounds will wear their teal-colored Vihuelas de Nashville jerseys.

Hit City Saturday – Fans can enjoy pregame music with (NAME) under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15 – 5:45.

Sunday, May 28 vs. Iowa – 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

Pirates and Princesses Day – All pirates and princesses are welcome for a day of swashbuckling and damsel-icious fun at First Horizon Park. Fans can meet their favorite pirate and princess characters on the concourse throughout the game.

Red, White and Blue Day – The Sounds have partnered with local businesses to provide veterans, active military members and their families tickets to enjoy the game as a thank you for their service.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10-1:30 p.m. on the concourse near section 108.

Postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for any games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

