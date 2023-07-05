Sounds Give Up 10 Runs in First Inning on Independence Day Defeat

NASHVILLE – Though the firework show was scheduled for after the game, the visitors put on a show of their own as the Nashville Sounds (45-36, 5-2) dropped the series opener 19-2 to the Columbus Clippers (38-43, 5-2) in front of a sellout crowd on Independence Day at First Horizon Park.

Columbus led from the very start, scoring 10 runs in the first inning. Oscar Gonzalez crushed a three-run homer off Janson Junk (5-5) three batters in, and the rout was on. Junk failed to get multiple outs, giving up nine runs (all earned) on six hits and three walks.

Post-Game Notes

Janson Junk’s 0.1 IP was the shortest outing of his career (ironically following his first back-to-back starts of 7.0 IP).

The last time the Sounds had two position players take the mound was April 30, 2018 at Colorado Springs. Slade Heathcott (1.0 IP, 2 BB, 1 K) and Steve Lombardozzi (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) both appeared in a 17-3 defeat.

The last time a Nashville position player tossed more than 1.0 innings was May 16, 2015 vs. New Orleans. Niuman Romero tossed the final 2.1 frames of a marathon 18-inning contest, allowing three earned runs on five hits, walking one, striking out two and taking the loss in a 7-5 defeat.

This was the worst loss by the Sounds since falling 20-1 to Sacramento on August 25, 2014 at Greer Stadium.

