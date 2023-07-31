Sounds Fall to Tides in Series Finale

NORFOLK, Va. – Unlike last night’s thrilling win, the Nashville Sounds (54-46, 14-12) failed to come up with a last-ditch comeback, falling 6-3 in the series finale to the Norfolk Tides (63-37, 15-11) on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. Nashville and Norfolk split the series, with each team taking three games over the six-game set.
The Sounds return to Nashville for a six-game series against the Durham Bulls beginning on Tuesday. The opening game of the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
- Luis Urías took a hit by pitch in the ninth to extend his on-base streak to 12 games. Urías boasts a .435 on-base percentage and a .935 OPS with 13 walks and 13 runs during the streak.
- Nashville’s bullpen has combined to toss 7.1 scoreless innings over the past two games, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out eight.
- Patrick Dorrian has hit safely in seven consecutive games, his longest hitting streak of the season. He’s batting .333 (8-for-24) with five extra-base hits, nine RBI, seven walks and four runs in that span.
