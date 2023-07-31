Sounds Fall to Tides in Series Finale

NORFOLK, Va. – Unlike last night’s thrilling win, the Nashville Sounds (54-46, 14-12) failed to come up with a last-ditch comeback, falling 6-3 in the series finale to the Norfolk Tides (63-37, 15-11) on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. Nashville and Norfolk split the series, with each team taking three games over the six-game set.

The Sounds return to Nashville for a six-game series against the Durham Bulls beginning on Tuesday. The opening game of the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Luis Urías took a hit by pitch in the ninth to extend his on-base streak to 12 games. Urías boasts a .435 on-base percentage and a .935 OPS with 13 walks and 13 runs during the streak.

Nashville’s bullpen has combined to toss 7.1 scoreless innings over the past two games, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Patrick Dorrian has hit safely in seven consecutive games, his longest hitting streak of the season. He’s batting .333 (8-for-24) with five extra-base hits, nine RBI, seven walks and four runs in that span.

