Sounds Fall Short in Ninth Inning, Drop Series Opener Against Durham

NASHVILLE June 18, 2024 – The Nashville Sounds (35-35) struggled to hold onto three leads against the Durham Bulls (34-36) and ultimately fell 6-4 on Monday night at First Horizon Park.

Garrett Mitchell was a standout in his first home game with the Sounds this season, smashing two go-ahead home runs and driving in three runs from the leadoff spot. However, a late bullpen meltdown overshadowed his efforts.

Post-Game Notes:

Garrett Mitchell’s Performance: Mitchell’s two home runs marked the seventh multi-homer game for Nashville this season. His previous multi-homer game was on April 4, 2023, against the New York Mets.

Mitchell’s two home runs marked the seventh multi-homer game for Nashville this season. His previous multi-homer game was on April 4, 2023, against the New York Mets. Mitch White’s Struggles: Mitch White (2.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 3 WP) took the loss and a blown save. White’s record for Nashville now stands at 0-2 with a 15.00 ERA over 6.0 IP. In 13 combined appearances for the Giants, Blue Jays, and Brewers, White had a 7.23 ERA over 23.2 IP.

Mitch White (2.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 3 WP) took the loss and a blown save. White’s record for Nashville now stands at 0-2 with a 15.00 ERA over 6.0 IP. In 13 combined appearances for the Giants, Blue Jays, and Brewers, White had a 7.23 ERA over 23.2 IP. Garrett Stallings’ Solid Outing: Garrett Stallings (5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) delivered his longest outing since a 5 2/3 innings performance at Buffalo on September 20, 2023, with Norfolk.

The Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are available now. For more information, call 615-690-4487 or email [email protected].

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email