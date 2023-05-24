Sounds Fall in Series Opener to Iowa Cubs

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (23-22) could not come up with a big hit in crucial situations, falling 4-1 to the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Nashville’s probable starter for Wednesday’s game is right-hander Pedro Fernandez (1-2, 2.96). Iowa will send right-hander Javier Assad (0-1, 3.68) as their starter. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Andruw Monasterio extended his on-base streak to 24 games with a walk. Over the span, he’s hitting .287 (25-for-87) with 18 runs, three doubles, three homers, 14 RBI and 20 walks.

Luke Voit went 0-for-3 with a walk today. Through three games on rehab assignment, Voit is 0-for-7, but has reached base six times.

Janson Junk has received four runs of support on average through seven starts (28/7). Among Sounds pitchers to make at least four starts, only Adrian Houser (MLB rehab) has a lower runs of support average (2.25).

Source: Nashville Sounds

