Sounds Fall in Durham on Mother’s Day

Durham, N.C. – May 12, 2024 – The Nashville Sounds (18-21) took one of their toughest losses of the season, falling to the Durham Bulls (16-23) 8-7 on Mother’s Day at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Leading by four runs through six, the Sounds gave up a run in the seventh and four in the eighth to take the loss and end up with a series split in the six-game set.

Post-Game Notes

Taylor Clarke allowed a solo homer in his first inning in the Brewers organization to start the game. The former Royals reliever threw 11 pitches and eight strikes in the outing. Clarke is coming off of a torn meniscus injury and is on Milwaukee’s 15-day injured list.

Today’s loss was the first by the Sounds on a Sunday game / series finale. They were the last team to lose on Sunday at the Triple-A level, entering today at 6-0.

Tyler Black had his 11th multi-hit game with the Sounds this season. Since being optioned by Milwaukee on May 8, Black is 4-for-10 with a double and stolen base.

