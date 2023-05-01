Sounds Drop Series Finale 10-6 to Storm Chasers

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (14-12) failed to buck the trend of losing the series finale, dropping their fifth-straight with a 10-6 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers in front of 9,469 fans at First Horizon Park. Despite the loss, Nashville takes the series 4-2 over the Royals affiliate.

The Sounds will hit the road and travel to Minnesota for a six-game series against the St. Paul Saints. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (1-1, 5.57) will start for Nashville on Tuesday, facing Saints hurler Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.42). Game one is set for Tuesday morning at 11:07 a.m. central at CHS Field.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro’s hitting streak came to an end with his 0-for-4 day. He did reach via walk to extend his on-base streak to 20 games. He’s batting .303 (23-for-76) with 11 RBI during the on-base streak.

Jon Singleton singled and walked to extend his on-base streak to 20 games. He’s walked 20 times with a .419 on-base percentage during the streak.

Robert Gasser gave up three home runs for the first time in his professional career.

Nashville falls to 0-5 on the season in series finales.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS