Sounds Celebrate Fourth of July With Win

Nashville Sounds to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park on Independence Day.

It was Sounds starter Caleb Boushley who held the spotlight for the Sounds at the beginning of the contest. The righty kept Columbus from taking an early lead, pitching six scoreless innings in his fifth quality start of the season. He scattered five hits and three walks while striking out four.

The Nashville bats got going in the fifth inning and cashed in on an early miscue. Mark Mathias singled to score Tyler White after White reached on an error by Columbus. Almonte’s first set of RBI came in the sixth inning after his single to left field scored Brent Diaz and Brice Turang.

Up 3-1 in the eighth inning, Almonte blasted a 2-1 pitch over the 20-foot wall in right field and onto the streets of Columbus. His home run gave Nashville a 5-1 advantage in the closing stages.

Matt Hardy and Lucas Erceg bent but did not break out of the bullpen. The Clippers scored a run off of Hardy in the seventh and another off Erceg in the eighth, but the pair prevented Columbus from tying things up.

Columbus made things interesting for the Sounds and Connor Sadzeck in the ninth inning. The Clippers worked three walks to load the bases, but Sadzeck got a two-out pop out to secure the 5-2 win.

The Sounds will begin a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers tomorrow night in Ohio. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (8-2, 3.24) is scheduled to start for Nashville. Left-hander Tanner Tully (5-2, 5.23) will take the mound for Columbus. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. at Huntington Park.

Full story here