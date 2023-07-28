Sounds Blow Early Lead to fall 5-3 to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Nashville Sounds (53-44, 13-10) couldn’t hold on to an early 3-0 advantage, falling 5-3 to the Norfolk Tides (61-36, 13-10) on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park. The Sounds fall to 10-12 in day games this season with the loss.

Post-Game Notes

Tyler Naquin extended his hitting streak to 11 games and on-base streak to 15 games with a 1-for-3 day. Since his on-base streak started on June 11, Naquin is batting .345 (20-for-58) with 10 runs, a double, four homers, 10 RBI and a .956 OPS.

Luis Urías continues his strong stretch at the dish. Since returning from the All-Star Break on July 14, Urías is batting .302 (13-for-43) with 12 runs, a double, three homers, eight RBI and more walks (12) than strikeouts (11). He has a .464 OBP and .999 OPS over the span.

The Sounds allowed 10 hits in the contest, the 16 th time in their last 21 games they’ve allowed double-digit hits. Nashville is 11-24 this season when surrendering 10 or more hits.

time in their last 21 games they’ve allowed double-digit hits. Nashville is 11-24 this season when surrendering 10 or more hits. After earning a decision in five straight decisions from May 19 – June 13 (4-1 record), Robert Gasser has not factored into the decision of his last seven starts. The southpaw has thrown two quality starts and posted a 3.24 ERA (33.1 IP/12 ER) over the span.

