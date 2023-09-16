Sounds Begin Final Homestand of 2023 Season on Tuesday, September 19

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Horizon Park for the final time in the 2023 season on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, when they begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, an affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

Listed below is the full list of festivities and promotions for the homestand.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit New Leash on Life. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Hit City Hockey Jersey Giveaway presented by DEX Imaging (first 1,000 fans).

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn their winning board into a free Pepsi from the concession stand. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Fan Appreciation Weekend – Fans will have the chance to win a variety of prizes and giveaways throughout the game. There will also be select food and beverage discounts for fans at concession stands.

Nashville Sounds Foundation Silent Auction – Fans can bid on Sounds autograph memorabilia and more, with proceeds to benefit the Nashville Sounds Foundation.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Sounds Belt Bag Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

In a pregame ceremony the Sounds will present annual awards to the Team MVP (as voted on by players and coaches), Pitcher of the Year, Fan Favorite of the Year and Community Player of the Year.

Fans can enjoy pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Hit City Saturday – The Sounds will wear their Hit City jerseys on Saturdays throughout the season.

Gates open at 11:00 a.m.

2024 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News (first 500 fans).

Sunday Family Fun Day – All fans Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 11:10-11:30 a.m. on the concourse near section 108.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for any games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

