Sounds Begin 2022 Season With Six-Game Homestand on Tuesday, April 5

From MiLB.com

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club opens its 2022 season with a six-game homestand scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 5 at First Horizon Park. The six-game set welcomes the Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Bulls are visiting Nashville and First Horizon Park for the first time in team history.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, April 5 vs. Durham – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Pregame Block Party on Junior Gilliam Way – The Opening Day festivities begin with a free-to-attend block party from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy live music, activities for kids, food trucks and beverages.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Agape Animal Rescue. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Opening Day Club Level Cookout – A unique all-you-can-eat-and-drink option beginning at $75. For more information click here.

2022 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News (first 1,000 fans).

Music City Creative pop-up shop on the First Horizon Park concourse.

Wednesday, April 6 vs. Durham – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – Fans can win select prizes throughout the night and earn the opportunity to run the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

**Thursday, April 7 vs. Durham – 6:35 p.m.** * Gates open at 5:30 p.m. * Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate. **Friday, April 8 vs. Durham – 6:35 p.m.** * Gates open at 5:30 p.m. * 2022 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News (first 1,000 fans). * FOX 17 News Friday – Mom’s Night Out – Mom’s can purchase a package consisting of a Club Level ticket with two glasses of wine beginning at $54. * Music City Creative pop-up shop on the First Horizon Park concourse. **Saturday, April 9 vs. Durham – 6:35 p.m.** * Gates open at 5:30 p.m. * Pregame Black Hawk Helicopter flyover by the Tennessee Army National Guard. * Hit City Saturday with a pregame concert by Reaux Marquez under the guitar scoreboard from 5:30-6:00 p.m. * Clear Fanny Pack Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans). * Music City Creative pop-up shop on the First Horizon Park concourse. **Sunday, April 10 vs. Durham – 2:05 p.m.** * Gates open at 1:00 p.m. * Youth Sports Day pregame parade presented by Delta Dental. * Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon. Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. _(Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office)._ The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders. The Nashville Sounds media partners include Midwest Communications, Cumulus Media Nashville, FOX 17 News and Cromwell Media Nashville. The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]).