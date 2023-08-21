Sounds Battle Back for 10th Walk-off Victory of Season

NASHVILLE – The Vihuelas de Nashville (64-54, 24-20) battled back for their 10th walk-off of the season as Patrick Dorrian delivered the game-ending RBI single that scored Jahmai Jones and gave Nashville a 5-4 win over the Caballeros de Charlotte (43-77, 8-37) on Sunday night at First Horizon Park. The win gives Nashville their second-straight series win.

Tied up at 4-4 entering the bottom of the ninth, Jones reached with a walk and then stole second on Tyler Black’s strikeout, putting a runner in scoring position with two down. After Charlotte intentionally walked Keston Hiura, Dorrian deposited the first pitch into right field that scored Jones from second and gave Nashville another thrilling win.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville recorded their second walk-off of the series and 10 th this season at First Horizon Park. It was the first walk-off win on a hit that was not a home run since Keston Hiura’s infield single scored Eddy Alvarez in a 6-5 win vs. Omaha on April 29.

Patrick Dorrian's walk-off single came after the left-handed hitter had struck out in nine consecutive plate appearances. The nine strikeouts is the longest strikeout streak by any Sounds hitter this season.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 17 games (since July 28) and hitting streak to seven games (since August 11) with a homer and single. He is batting .348 (23-for-66) with six homers, 22 RBI and a 1.072 OPS during the on-base streak.

Tyler Black has reached base in all 13 Triple-A games played with a double and single. Though hitting .213 (10-for-47) during the streak, Black has drawn 11 walks and scored 13 runs since getting promoted from Double-A Biloxi on August 6.

Nashville’s win in the series finale was their first since taking the final game in the five-game set against Columbus on July 9 (7-6 in 8 innings). Overall, they are 8-13 in series finales with seven series wins.

