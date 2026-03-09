SOS Counter Opens in Franklin Offering Sourdough, Pastries, and Fresh Lunch Daily

SOS Counter is now open at 701 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, on the first floor of Highwoods Park West.

Michealla Zetts created Sourdoughs of Somerset, a Facebook page where you could order sourdough bread for pickup in Brentwood during COVID, when most eateries were closed or offering only pickup orders.

Her husband, Ryder, was the executive chef at The Optimist in Germantown until the pandemic hit. Over the last five years, they have offered the community an option to purchase bread and the popular KTO-Kitchen Table Offerings, which often sell out weekly.

Now, they are teaming up with Jessica Chow to open a fast-casual restaurant called SOS Counter. The restaurant is open Monday-Friday from 9 am until 4 pm.

In talking about the restaurant, Zetts shared on social media, “Our focus is quality, not quantity. We will offer what we are proud of and level up counts and production as we grow. So things will sell out, but it’s because it’s our best foot forward during this gear shift.”

Here’s what to know before you head over to the SOS Counter.

Starting at 9 am, the case will be filled with a selection of pastries. They offer a variety of croissants, danishes, and cakes by the slice, including strawberry, chocolate, green tea, red bean cream, and more. Yes, sourdough bread is available until it is gone. Also, you can purchase the granola, peanut brittle, Dee’s candied pecans, and cookies.

The lunch menu is served from 10 am until they close at 4 pm. All pastries and breads are available all day until they sell out.

On the menu, find a selection of sandwiches, potatoes, and salads. They even have a kids’ menu with a few offerings, from a cheeseburger to fried chicken fingers. See the complete menu here.

There is also a case of grab-and-go items. There is seating just outside the SOS Counter if you want to enjoy your meal there or in the park just outside the building.

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email