Sophie B. Hawkins Shares Why 90s Music is Having a Moment

Sophie B. Hawkins will perform at the Franklin Theatre on October 6th, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Tongues and Tails.

Ahead of her stop in Franklin, Hawkins shared some insight into her show and why she thinks 90s music is having a moment right now.

In talking about how many times she’s performed at the Franklin Theatre, Hawkins shared, “I’m not sure; gosh, I’d have to look back at my touring schedule all these years,” says Hawkins. “What I do know is that I love Franklin and Nashville and that whole area, and I’m looking forward to going back there for sure.”

Axios reported recently that 90s music is the most popular decade for music right now. Music lovers can’t get enough of it. Hawkins released her debut album Tongues and Tails along with Whaler in the 90s, and we asked Hawkins about the popularity of 90s music.

Hawkins shared, “The 90s was a rebellion against the 80s. The 80s were so materialistic and automated, and then the 90s broke out as this rebellion to be real musicians and creative, combining the 60s and 70s. Then came this new sound, and it was real music. People have become sick of the return to automated music, the loops and the cut and paste. People want the realness of the 90s, the inventiveness, and what people perceived as this rebellious nature of the artists.”

As for the show at the Franklin Theatre, she did tell us something fans can look forward to, – new music. “Love Yourself” will be released on October 6th.

“It’s so special to me because it’s about one of those transformative moments in your life when you decide to completely change how you think. It does happen, as Ernest Hemingway said; these major evolutions in our life are happening gradually, then suddenly. ‘Love Yourself’ is the moment of ‘suddenly,’ after the gradual change of learning how to change my inner dialogue to love myself. It’s transcending the programming of society to hate ourselves, especially for women. It’s the moment of saying, ‘I’m going to figure this out my way and have enough trust in myself to love myself.’ It’s a huge moment and it changes everything. The story is in the song.”

What else can you expect from the show? The best of Tongues and Tails and the best of Whaler, all the big hits from the 90s plus songs from the 2000s. For certain, it’s a show you don’t want to miss.

Buy tickets to the Franklin Theatre performance here.