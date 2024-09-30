Sonya Roberts Joins Franklin Special District as Human Resources Supervisor

The Franklin Special District (FSD) is excited to announce the appointment of Sonya Roberts, M.Ed., as its new Human Resources Supervisor. With extensive experience in strategic human resources leadership, Roberts brings a diverse skill set and a proven track record from her previous roles.

Most recently, Roberts served as a Senior HR Director at Seagate Technology, where she was instrumental in driving strategic HR partnerships at the executive level across the Americas and Northern Ireland. In this capacity, she oversaw a team of 20 HR Business Partners, supporting approximately 30,000 employees.

Before her tenure at Seagate, she was Director of Global Employee Relations at Western Union, where she designed and implemented a centralized employee relations model for 11,000 employees worldwide.

Roberts possesses a wide range of skills, including conflict management, leadership development, coaching, and implementing comprehensive onboarding processes. Her previous experience will provide many opportunities to enhance the FSD’s employment experience.

“We are thrilled to have Sonya join our team,” said David Snowden, Ph.D., FSD Director of Schools. “Her extensive experience and strategic approach to HR will be a huge asset as we strive to provide a supportive and engaging workplace.”

In her new role, Roberts will oversee all HR functions, including but not limited to recruiting, employee relations, and training programs to ensure compliance. She is committed to creating an environment that empowers employees to thrive. “I am excited to contribute to an organization that values its employees,” Roberts said. “My goal is to find new and innovative ways to enhance our key people programs such as talent acquisition, the employee experience, and opportunities for employee learning and development.”

Roberts began her new role on September 16 and is eager to collaborate with the school administrators and employees to develop innovative HR practices that further enhance the Franklin Special District’s reputation as an employer of choice in the community.

Franklin Special District is a prekindergarten through eighth-grade public school district serving the families of historic Franklin, Tennessee, in eight schools. FSD is a Tennessee Department of Education Exemplary District.

