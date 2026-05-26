SONIC’s Summer 2026 Menu Is Here

Summer 2026 has officially arrived at SONIC, and the drive-in chain is marking the season with a limited-time lineup built around both nostalgia and tropical flair. Available starting May 26 with early access through the SONIC App, the summer 2026 menu features the returning Red, White & Blue Slush Float alongside two new tropical additions rolling out nationwide June 1. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Red, White & Blue Slush Float?

The Red, White & Blue Slush Float is back for summer 2026, timed to coincide with America’s 250th birthday. The layered drink combines blue raspberry slush, vanilla soft serve, and real strawberries — priced at $2.50 all summer long. It’s being served in limited-edition cups featuring designs inspired by iconic U.S. landmarks.

How Can SONIC Rewards Members Earn Bonus Points?

SONIC Rewards members can earn 250 bonus points on qualifying Red, White & Blue Slush Float purchases made through the SONIC App on June 12, June 19, and June 25. Those dates align with USA match days in the upcoming global soccer tournament, making the promotion a solid pairing for fans watching the games.

What’s New on the SONIC Summer 2026 Tropical Menu?

SONIC is adding a vacation-inspired twist to its summer lineup with two tropical items:

Tropical Heat SONIC Smasher™: Two hand-smashed Angus beef patties with pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, creamy mayo, and a sweet-and-spicy jalapeño pineapple glaze on a soft potato bun

Tropical Cream Slush: A pineapple and coconut slush swirled with vanilla soft serve and real pineapple pieces

When Does the SONIC Summer Menu Start?

Early access to the summer 2026 lineup begins May 26 exclusively in the SONIC App. Full nationwide availability at SONIC locations begins June 1.

Source: Inspire Brands