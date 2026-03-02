SONIC Sour Shamrock Slush: Your Guide to St. Patrick’s Day Flavor

Experience the festive spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with SONIC’s limited-time Sour Shamrock Slush. This eye-catching, green apple-flavored treat combines bold, sour tastes with playful textures, perfect for celebrating the season.
What is the SONIC Sour Shamrock Slush?
The Sour Shamrock Slush is a vibrant, green apple-flavored frozen beverage designed for St. Patrick’s Day. It features a tangy green apple slush base, infused with sour popping candy, and topped with a fluffy whipped topping, an additional sprinkle of sour popping candy, and a tart rainbow candy strip.
Availability and Pricing:
- Launch Date: Available nationwide starting Monday, March 2.
- Duration: Offered for a limited time through the end of March.
- Price: Starts at $3.99* at participating SONIC® locations.
- Size: Exclusively available in a 20-ounce cup.
- Where to Buy: Available at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins nationwide and through the SONIC® App.
Visit sonicdrivein.com to find your nearest SONIC location or learn more about the promotion.
