SONIC Launches All-American Smasher Burgers with $6 Meal Deal

SONIC Drive-In debuts its new All-American SONIC Smasher burger lineup nationwide on January 12, 2026, featuring hand-smashed Angus beef patties with classic toppings and a complete $6 meal deal. The expanded Smasher collection includes four burger options ranging from double to triple patties with optional bacon, positioning SONIC as a premium-quality alternative in the fast-food burger market.

All-American SONIC Smasher Features Hand-Smashed Angus Beef Patties

The All-American SONIC Smasher builds on SONIC’s Original Smasher with enhanced classic American cheeseburger toppings. Each burger features two hand-smashed Angus beef patties seasoned and seared for crispy edges and juicy centers, layered with melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, crinkle-cut pickles, diced onions, ketchup, and mayo on a soft potato bun. All burgers are made to order at participating SONIC locations.

Four New Burger Options Join SONIC Smasher Lineup

SONIC’s All-American Smasher collection includes four configurations to match different appetites. The All-American SONIC Smasher and All-American Bacon SONIC Smasher feature double patties, while the All-American Triple SONIC Smasher and All-American Triple Bacon SONIC Smasher offer three beef patties. All varieties maintain the same quality ingredients and hand-smashed preparation method that defines the Smasher brand.

$6 All-American Smasher Meal Includes Burger, Sides, and Drink

The $6 All-American Smasher Meal packages a complete fast-food experience at a competitive price point. The limited-time meal deal includes an All-American SONIC Smasher, choice of medium Tots or medium Groovy Fries, and a medium soft drink or iced tea served over SONIC Ice. The value meal is available for order through the SONIC App and at drive-in stalls at participating locations.

All-American Smasher Expands SONIC’s Premium Burger Portfolio

Ryan Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer at SONIC, emphasized the brand’s commitment to quality without premium pricing. The All-American Smasher lineup represents SONIC’s answer to rising fast-food prices and declining quality standards across the industry. The Original SONIC Smasher remains available alongside the new All-American varieties, giving customers expanded options within the Smasher burger family.

All-American SONIC Smasher Availability and Ordering Options

The All-American SONIC Smasher burgers and $6 meal deal launch January 12, 2026, for a limited time at participating SONIC Drive-In locations nationwide. Customers can order through the SONIC App or at drive-in stalls. The All-American Smasher distinguishes itself from the Original Smasher through the addition of lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, bacon options, and triple-patty configurations while maintaining the same hand-smashed Angus beef foundation.

Source: Sonic

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email