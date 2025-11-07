SONIC is Giving Fans a FREE Coca-Cola Every Day

As the go-to destination for fun drinks and endless customization, SONIC is turning self-expression into refreshment with Free Coca-Cola® Your Way at SONIC®, a new collaboration celebrating creativity, individuality and the many ways people express themselves – starting with what’s in their cup.

For a limited time, SONIC guests can enjoy one free any-size Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke® or Coke® Zero Sugar – plus unlimited free customizations – once a day, every day, for a limited time exclusively in the SONIC® App.*

To help fans unlock new ways to customize their Coca-Cola, SONIC teamed up with benny blanco, Jessie Murph and mgk – three genre-defying artists known for doing things their own way. Their signature Coca-Cola combinations reflect their unique vibes, passions and personalities, sparking inspiration for fans and creators alike to mix, match and create a Coca-Cola their way at SONIC.

Featured Artist Drinks & How to Order in the SONIC® App

benny blanco: Coca-Cola with Cherry and Pickles

Playful, smooth and full of unexpected notes

How to Order:

Select Coca-Cola

Add Cherry Flavor

Add Pickles

Jessie Murph: Coca-Cola with Strawberries and Cream

Fresh, sweet and indulgently creamy

How to Order:

Select Coca-Cola

Add Strawberry Fruit

Add Sweet Cream

mgk: Coca-Cola with Blood Orange and Vanilla

Citrusy, bold and subtly sweet

How to Order:

Select Coca-Cola

Add Blood Orange Syrup

Add Vanilla Flavor

From the timeless taste of Coca-Cola to crispy Diet Coke or the real Coca-Cola taste with zero sugar, SONIC and Coca-Cola make it easy for fans to add a little flavor to their day and enjoy their drink, their way.

How to Order a Free Coca-Cola Your Way at SONIC:

Open or download the SONIC App from the App Store or Google Play

Tap the Deals tab to locate and redeem your Free Coca-Cola Your Way reward.

Choose any size Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coke Zero

Customize your drink with flavor and real fruit add-ins inspired by your favorite artists or inspired by you!

Fans can recreate one of the artists’ customizations in the SONIC App or craft their own using existing add-in options. Guests can choose from a wide range of flavorful add-ins, including Cherry, Sweet Cream, Twisted Lime, Vanilla, Green Apple, Coconut, Blue Raspberry Flavor Bubbles to real fruit including Strawberries, Lemon, Jalapeños, Pickles, and more, to create their perfect sip. All standard SONIC add-ins are included, except candy toppings.

*Limited time offer. Offer valid for any size Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, and Coke® Zero Sugar with unlimited add-ins with purchase in the app once per day. ©2025 The Coca-Cola Company. “Coca-Cola,” “Diet Coke,” and “Coke” are registered trademarks of The Coca-Cola Company. TM & © 2025 America’s Drive-in Properties LLC.

