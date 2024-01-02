SONIC Introduces New Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger and Shake

OKLAHOMA CITY (January 2, 2024) – Resolve to indulge your tastebuds this year with the wildest flavor combination yet from SONIC® Drive-In! For a limited time at drive-ins nationwide starting January 8, guests can experience the unique pairing of peanut butter and bacon with the new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger and the Peanut Butter Bacon Shake. These flavors may sound too extreme, but don’t knock ‘em until you try ‘em!

Bacon makes everything better, and it’s the perfect savory, crunchy complement to sweet and creamy peanut butter! SONIC is bringing this combination fans didn’t even know they needed to its iconic cheeseburger lineup with the Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger, with two 100% pure beef patties layered with creamy peanut butter, crispy bacon, grilled onions and melty cheese on a toasted bakery bun.

For guests craving a sweet and savory dessert that is sure to be the highlight of your week, the new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake mixes peanut butter and crispy bacon with vanilla soft serve and adds whipped topping and a cherry for the perfect balance of flavors in every sip.

Available January 8 through February 4, while supplies last, the Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger starts at $6.39 and the Peanut Butter Bacon Shake starts at $3.99 for a medium.

Did you know that whenever you enjoy a new or classic drink item at SONIC, you’re also supporting your local public schools? That’s because SONIC donates a portion of proceeds every time guests purchase a drink, slush, blast and shake to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning® initiative.* Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $27 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

*SONIC donates a portion of every Drink, Slush, and Shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States, with more than 3,500 restaurants in 48 states. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.