SONIC Introduces New Cold Coffee Lineup

Available for a limited time in select markets, these new refreshing flavors and indulgent blends give guests more reasons to sip SONIC all day long

SONIC is leveling up its drinks game by testing a new cold coffee lineup, now available for a limited time exclusively at participating SONIC® locations in select markets.

Known for shaking up the beverage game with its iconic, flavorful drinks, SONIC is now re-energizing its cold coffee lineup with refreshing new flavors to bring guests a new way to sip, chill and stay energized all day long. The new SONIC® Cold Coffee lineup is available for a limited time at participating locations in Denver, CO; Grand Junction, CO; Joplin, MO; Las Vegas, NV; New York, NY; and Monroe, LA. Guests can check the SONIC® App to confirm availability.

Available in 16-oz and 20-oz sizes starting at $2.49, the new lineup features four delicious options, with flavor add-ons including Caramel, Vanilla or OREO® cookie pieces.*

  • Iced Coffee – A cool, smooth brew with a touch of sweetness poured over SONIC® Ice. A refreshing, no-frills coffee made to energize your day – fast, flavorful and consistently bold.
  • Cold Foam Iced Coffee – Clean, crisp and just sweet enough with a light, creamy touch that makes every sip feel like a treat – SONIC® Cold Foam Iced Coffee keeps it classic with bold flavor and an easy finish.
  • Iced Coffee Latte – Reset your mood with something cool, creamy and bold – Sonic’s Iced Coffee Latte hits the sweet spot every time with a perfect balance of smooth and energizing.
  • Coffee Chiller – Creamy soft serve and bold coffee come together to create a rich coffee chiller. Like a milkshake with a secret agenda – coffee first, indulgence always.

