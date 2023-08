Sonic Introduces the new Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger. It features a 100 percent all-beef seasoned patty, hickory-smoked bacon, and Peppercorn Ranch sauce between American cheese and Texas Toast.

Starting August 21, 2203, you can get the Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger as a combo for $3.99 with Tots or Fries.

Find it at participating Sonic locations nationwide for a limited time.